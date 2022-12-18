6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 17

In a surprise checking of the Community Health Centre and the OOAT, Khemkaran, conducted by Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh here on Saturday, six medical officers and four paramedical employees were found absent from duty. The Deputy Commissioner issued a stern warning to the medical officers and the other absentee employees.

The Deputy Commissioner said the medical officers found absent from duty were identified as Ridham (dental), Karanveer Singh, Deepak Madohar, Rajinder Kumar, Robanjit Singh and R Kaur. The DC said Palwinder Kaur, Jugraj Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Varinderpal Singh, pharmacists at the OOAT clinic, too were found absent from duty.

The DC said the Health Department had been ordered to take strict departmental action against the absentees. Some district officials of the department said the department had sanctioned eight posts of medical officers for the Khemkaran Community Health Centre and none of the posts had been fulfilled as yet. The Civil Surgeon’s office had made temporary arrangements by deputing six medical officers from other health centres of the district to visit this CHC one by one daily. This way only one medical officer visited the CHC daily. There were lying two vacant posts of Dental Medical Officers and both had been filled.