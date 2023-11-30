6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

The city police have arrested six accused wanted in an attempt to murder case from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), today said, “Those arrested have been identified as Karthik Sethi and Danish Sethi, both residents of Lakkar Mandi, Adi Syal of Bhushanpura, now a resident of Celebration Enclave, Kot Mit Singh, Gautam Sharma of Chowk Bhauri Wala, Nitin Chaudhary, alias Budha, of Bhushanpura, and Bobby Singh of Talwandi Sadhu village in Bathinda district.”

The police also recovered two .30 bore and .32 bore pistols and a “datar” used in the crime from their possession.

The case was registered on November 24 at the B Division police station under Sections 307, 323, 234, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on the statement of Sujal, a resident of Ekta Nagar.

The complainant stated that due to an old grievance over clicking of photographs in Heritage Street outside Sri Darbar Sahib, the accused had opened fire at him with an intention to kill him. A bullet had pierced Sujal’s right thigh in the incident.

The CP said Danish Sethi, Gautam Sharma, Nitan Chaudhary and Bobby Singh already had a criminal background. He said they had looted money from a milk booth at Green Avenue in Amritsar on June 28.

