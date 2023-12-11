6-year-old boy killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a road mishap when he along with his father was crossing the Amritsar-Batala highway near Kathunangal here on Saturday.

The police have booked an unknown car driver who escaped from the spot. No arrest was made till now, the police said.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Jaintipura, told the police that he worked as a labourer and has three children, including a girl. He said he along with his youngest child, Veer Singh (6), had gone to Jaintipur for procuring some household items. They had gone on foot and were returning home. He said as they were crossing the main highway, his son was walking ahead of him. He said an unidentified car driver hit his son who fell on the road. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The unknown driver of the car (PB-18-X-6984) fled away from the spot. The police said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered in this connection.