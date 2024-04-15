62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 14

Avtar Singh (62), a farmer of Jamarai village, was shot dead in his fields here on Saturday. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident.

On the statement of Gursewak Singh, son of the victim, eight persons of the village have been nominated as the accused in the case. Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO, Goindwal Sahib, said the accused have been identified as Nishan Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur, son Paramjit Singh, Jarnail Singh, his wife Amandeep Kaur, brother Mukhtiar Singh, Sajjan Singh and an unidentified person.

Was grazing cattle Gursewak Singh, son of the victim, stated that his father had gone to the fields to graze their cattle in the afternoon. Meanwhile, another farmer Dildar Singh of a nearby field informed him that as no person was around to watch over their cattle, their cattle head had entered his fields. When they visited their fields, they found him murdered.

Gursewak Singh said his father had gone to the fields to graze their cattle in the afternoon. Meanwhile, another farmer Dildar Singh of a nearby field informed him that no person was around to watch over their cattle and their cattle head had entered his fields.

Gursewak said he along with his brother and sister went to search here and there for their father. The family members led by Gursewak Singh reached the fields and saw the body of Avtar Singh lying in a pool of blood. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the Goindwal Sahib police. The accused are absconding, said the police. Gursewak told the police that as their family had a property dispute with the suspects, so they allegedly killed his father.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran