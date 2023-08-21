64-year-old turban traveller sets out on journey of 200 countries

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Turban traveller Amarjit Singh Chawla has set out on a journey of 200 countries after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. A 64-year-old Delhi resident Chawla said the journey would end after covering a distance of 5,00,000 km and take 1,000 days.

He embarked on the journey with his wife Gursharan Kaur and two colleagues. He said the journey was spread across seven continents. They would explore and experience diverse cultures, cuisines, music and spirituality of each continent, said Chawla.

He said, “We will also visit historic gurdwaras and document them through videos showcasing the Sikh heritage and teachings of Sikh gurus.” During the journey, they would be sharing their experiences and adventures on various social media platforms. Daily vlogs would be posted on social media.

First, they would visit Thailand after shipping their car from Mumbai. From Thailand, they would drive through Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia before going to Melbourne in Australia to complete the iconic big lap covering a distance of 26,000 km. From Australia, they would leave for New Zealand.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs #Turban