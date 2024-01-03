 650 delegates attend NOSPlan meet : The Tribune India

650 delegates attend NOSPlan meet

More than 650 delegates from 15 Planning Institutes of India attended the three-day 25th annual NOSPlan Convention of National Association of Students of Planning, which concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday. - File photo



Amritsar: More than 650 delegates from 15 Planning Institutes of India attended the three-day 25th annual NOSPlan Convention of National Association of Students of Planning, which concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday. The convention was organised by the university’s Guru Ramdas School of Planning, wherein nearly 20 competitive academic, cultural, and sports events were organised. The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, lifted the overall trophy, while the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, were the first and second runners-up respectively. Chief guest Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, dean, Academic Affairs, distributed prizes to the winners. In his address, he stressed on regular student participation in events to improve knowledge, develop skills, and make connections. Convention officer Kanishka Mahendru thanked the chief guest and the delegates for making it a success.

Newly constructed gate opened

Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, inaugurated the newly constructed and upgraded automatic university gate on Ram Tirath road, marking a significant milestone on the eve of new year. Sandhu highlighted the distinct features of the gate, emphasising its modern design, aligned with the evolving landscape of life. Describing the gate as a symbol of warm reception, he mentioned its open surface and captivating aesthetics with golden reflections, welcoming all visitors. He underscored the functionality of the slider gates, designed to efficiently manage incoming visitors. The gate proudly displays the university’s name in both Punjabi and English, in striking golden hues, symbolising the institution’s identity and inclusivity.

Teachers appointed at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) announced key appointments in various departments, strengthening its academic leadership. Palwinder Singh is now leading the Chemistry Department, Bimaldeep Singh is taking over as the head of the Law Department. Kuljit Kaur, is heading the Computer Science Department, and Amrinder Singh is overseeing the MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine. At regional campuses, Varinder Kaur is leading the Law Department in Jalandhar, and Anu Sheetal is taking charge of the Engineering and Technology Department in Gurdaspur. Harsandaldeep Kaur is leading the University School of Financial Studies and Mannu Sharma, associate professor, joined as head of the History Department. These appointments mark GNDU’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation across its departments.

