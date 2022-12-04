66 kV lines in two villages

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday inaugurated 66 kV lines at Manawala and Bandala villages here on Saturday. He inaugurated the kV lines through parallel circuits. This will improve the system to provide electricity connection to Manawala and various residential colonies and large industrial and commercial establishments coming under 66 kV grid at the Focal Point, an industrial area. TNS

Tubewell inaugurated

Amritsar: Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu inaugurated a new tubewell in Ward No. 12 at Ganda Singh Wala on Majitha Road in the Amritsar North constituency. The Mayor along with MLA Jeevanjoyt Kaur, inaugurated the recarpeting work of a road in East constituency. The Mayor claimed that with the new tubewell, residents of the area will get pure drinking water facility. In his address on the occasion, the Mayor said the Municipal Corporation was working hard for overall development of the city.