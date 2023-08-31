7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 30

Seven suspects were arrested and 2.232 kg of heroin was seized from their possession from different places in the district on Tuesday evening. The police also seized one country-made pistol with one cartridge and two bikes.

The value of the recovered consignment is Rs 11.16 crore in the international market. Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said on Wednesday, two suspects were arrested with 1.762 kg of heroin by the Khalra police.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO, was leading the patrol party which arrested the suspects. The DSP said the suspects had been identified as Gurlal Singh Guri of Kalas Khalra and Lovpreet Singh Lov of Buraj -169 (Chabal).

The DSP said the suspects had links with smugglers across the border and further investigation was in progress.

In the second incident, the Goindwal Sahib police arrested two motorcycle-borne suspects and recovered 370 gm of heroin, a country-made pistol and a bike from them.

The suspects had been identified as Ravinder Singh Raja of Hotian and Buta Singh Banian.

In the third incident, Sarabjit Singh Kali and Arashdeep Singh Kali of Minanwind were arrested with 50 gm of heroin by the Verowal police. In the fourth incident, the Sarhali police arrested Shamsher Singh of Thathian Mahantan village with 50 gm of heroin. The suspects were booked under various sections of the NDPS Act.

#Tarn Taran