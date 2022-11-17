7 arrested with 291-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: In a special cordon-and-search operation conducted by personnel of different police stations across the district on Tuesday, seven drug peddlers were arrested with 291-gm heroin. The police stated on Wednesday that a team of the Sri Goindwal Sahib police led by Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh arrested Kuldeep Singh Deepa of Vein Poin and recovered 110-gm heroin from him. The police arrested Mani of Nimm Wali Ghati, Goindwal Sahib, and recovered 87-gm heroin from his possession. Devinder Singh, a resident of Baler, was arrested by the Bhikhiwind police with 50-gm heroin. Gursewak Singh Kala of Thathian Mahantan was arrested by the Sarhali police with 20-gm heroin. The Sadar police (Tarn Taran) arrested Mandeep Singh Deepi of Kot Mohammad Khan with 4-gm heroin. Meanwhile, Wan Tara Singh village resident Gurwinder Singh was arrested with 5-gm heroin and Machhike village resident Akbir Singh was arrested by Khemkaran police with 15-gm heroin. Cases under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered by respective police stations. OC

Rs 10K looted from petrol pump

Tarn Taran: Two unidentified armed miscreants, who had covered their faces with cloth, looted Rs 10,000 from a petrol pump situated at National Highway No.54 at Sheron village here. DSP Kamaljit Singh said the motorcycle-borne robbers, who were armed with a rifle, reached the petrol pump and entered the office of its proprietor. They threatened proprietor Kuldeep Singh and robbed the cash. After committing the crime, they fled the spot. On receiving information, the Sarhali police reached the spot and initiated a probe. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. DSP Kamaljit Singh said the police were watching the footage of the CCTV cameras and there were hopeful of tracing the robbers soon.