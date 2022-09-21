7 booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 20
As many as seven persons were arrested in nine cases of illegal sand mining in the Amritsar rural belt. The police also recovered 3,400 cubic feet sand and nine vehicles, including a JCB and five trucks carrying the sand from the spot. while six has been absconding in
The mining officials discovered a 22 feet deep pit at Ballarwal village and found five trucks at the spot.
Harpal Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said officials got a tip off that illegal mining was going on at Ballarwal village. He said mining officials along with Ajnala police team raided the spot and found a huge pit from where several persons were involved in illegal sand mining. Five trucks were seized from the spot, the SHO said. The police arrested five truck drivers identified as Sardool Singh of Raipur Kalan village, Daljit Singh of Kuhala village, Balraj Singh and Jatinder Singh of Sahowal village and Kulwant Singh of Khanwal village.
He said six separate cases were registered in this connection. While five FIRs were registered against the truck drivers, sixth FIR was registered against unknown owner of the land. He said demarcation of the land was being done to identify the owner of the land.
Similarly, illegal mining was also reported from Sodia village falling under Lopoke police station area here. A tractor trolley and a JCB were seized from the spot. A case was registered against six persons following a preliminary probe. They were identified as Rajmehal Singh, Keer Singh, Ranjit Singh, Paramjit Sigh, Sukhdev Singh, all residents of Sodia village and Ranjit Singh of Shahpur village, though no arrest was made in this regard till now.
Meanwhile, Harpinder Singh of Kathunangal and Balkar Singh of Dujowal village were arrested with from Kathunangal and Langomahal village with customised and modified vehicles laden with sand. Balkar Singh was later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...