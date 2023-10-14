7 booked for immigration fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

The city police have booked Chandigarh immigration consultants among five persons in two separate cases of fraud lodged with the police on Wednesday. Cases were registered after a probe.

Jeevan Jyoti, a resident of Ghalamala Chowk, Majitha Road here, in her complaint to the police on August 3 alleged that Jas Bawa, alias Salika Wadhwa, owner of Safari Immigration Consultant, Chandigarh, other employees of the firm including Jeet Grewal, Davinder and Yuvraj had duped her of over Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of sending her son Manbir Singh to Canada. However, he was denied visa. But the accused did not return the amount to her.

Following a complaint, a probe was carried out by an ACP-rank official who recommended the registration of a case. The Majitha Road police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against the suspects and launched further probe.

Meanwhile, the Ranjit Avenue police have booked Shaveta Arora of Tilak Nagar here for allegedly defrauding Havardeep Singh. A case was registered following investigations by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In his complaint lodged with the police, he stated that the accused took Rs 6.57 lakh from him for sending his family to Canada. He said when she did not send them to Canada, he demanded his money back. When she did not return the money, he lodged a complaint with the police on June 2, 2022.

However, Shaveta Arora and the complainant reached a compromise and Shveta promised to return his documents and the money. He said the accused promised to return Rs 4 lakh to them. Out of this, she returned only Rs 2.5 lakh and kept delaying in handing over the remaining amount.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act against her.

In another incident, the Cantonment police have booked Feroz Talwar and Ashima Sahni of Orchid city for allegedly duping Robinpreet Singh of Rs 2.45 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. A case was registered following a probe.