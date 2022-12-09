7 booked for kidnapping J&K youth

Amritsar, December 8
A youth identified as Yakoob Ali of Hutar Bilawar in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, was kidnapped by car-borne miscreants in Majitha area four days ago. The police have booked seven persons in this regard.
Among those booked were identified as Noorani of Jammu and Kashmir, Khalid, Guggardin of Manpur Kapahia, Yousuf of Kathua and Manzoor Noordin.
Mohammad Rana, the complainant and a resident of Manawala falling under Chatiwind police station area, told the police that Yakoob was working with him for the past six months. He said on December 4, he, along with the victim, had gone to his in-laws. They were returning home on a bike (PB-02-EG-0869) when an SUV intercepted them near Bhangwa village link road. He said Noorani called Yakoob who riding pillion with him. He said when Yakoob when near the SUV, the accused bundled him into the car and fled away.
