7 booked for murder bid in month-old case

Amritsar, November 15

The Bhindi Saida police booked seven persons on the charge of attempt to murder after they shot at Tarsem Singh of Bhindi Saida leaving him injured. Interestingly, the incident occurred around a month ago, while an FIR was registered only yesterday.

Those booked include Pishora Singh of Jhunj village, Major Singh, Fuman Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Bhindi Saida.

The victim stated to the police that on October 15 around 10.30 pm, he along with his wife was returning home after meeting some relative. He said when they reached near the Bhindi Saida area, the accused intercepted them. They shouted to teach him a lesson for passing through their lane. He said he rushed to his house, while the accused shot him. He suffered bullet injury in the leg and was taken to a hospital, while the accused fled the spot.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused, following a complaint by Tarsem Singh. He said raids were on to nab the suspects, while further investigation was on.