7-day Khadoor Sahib games come to end

Tarn Taran, February 18
A seven-day sports event, ‘Khedan Khadoor Sahib Dian’ organised by Sri Guru Angad Dev Sports, Development and Cultural Club, Khadoor Sahib, at a local sports stadium concluded today.
On the final day, final of 75kg kabaddi, tug of war, and athletics competitions were held. A turban-tying competition was held too.
In the 75kg kabaddi match Khadoor Sahib defeated Rani Wallah. In the final match of tug of war, Khosa team was declared the winner. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakhwinder Singh and SP Vishajit Singh presented the prizes to the winners.
