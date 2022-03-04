In Brief

7-day NSS Special Camp begins

7-day NSS Special Camp begins

A special seven-day NSS camp begins at DAV College in Amritsar.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A seven-day NSS special camp was inaugurated at DAV College by social activist Dr Swaraj Grover. In her inaugural address, Dr Grover enlightened the volunteers regarding the importance of the camp. She said the main theme of such camps is to make education more relevant to the present situation to meet the felt needs of the communities and supplement the education of college students by bringing them face to face with the community situation. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar flagged off the camp and sent the cadets to Anngarh village. Dr Rajesh said the cadets will work on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat’. They will spread awareness about digital India, communal harmony, water conservation, clean environment, women education and empowerment other such issues.

Industrial Visit organised

Global Group of Institutes organised industrial visits for the students of MBA, BBA and .Com. students of the department of Management and B.Tech. students of CSE, IT, CE and ME streams to acquaint them with various aspects involved in running of an Industry. The visits were undertaken to help the students learn the working and requirements of an Industry like machinery required, production, quality control, technical knowhow to manage the manufacturing process, accounting and the marketing of the end products. The students of Management Faculty paid a visit to M/s. Amritsar Swadeshi Textile Corp. (P) Ltd. as part of the study tour and gathered first-hand information about the functioning of the fabrication house and learnt of the practices followed to successfully manage the industry. Similarly, the students of B.Tech. went on an industrial visit to M/s. NRC Industries Ltd. Students got first hand account on running the factory units, like production, quality control, R&D, Accounting and Marketing and other aspects.

National Science Day celebrated

Woodstock Sr.Sec. School, Batala celebrated National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. To celebrate his achievements, the students of the school organised some activities. A speech was delivered, which highlighted the path-breaking discovery of CV.Raman that led to the winning of Nobel Prize. Students also expressed their views on the effects of science and technology on their work, education and ability. Biography of Dr CV Raman, in the form of video, showing his achievements related to human development was also sent to the students. Teachers also made the students aware about the importance of National Science Day.

Havan performed

A special havan was performed by BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, in the college hostel. Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, Local Managing Committee, Padma Shri Dr. Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor of Central University, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and Gurnam Kaur Bedi acted as the Yajman on the occasion. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia paid homage to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati by highlighting his epoch-making contribution to the Indian society which was racked by religious corruption, moral degeneration and gender inequality during the then period.

Short-Term Course on Disaster Mgmt

A UGC sponsored webinar on Data Analytics was organised at GNDU with Prof. RM Pandey from All India Institute of Medical Sciences shared his views on types of data, the requisites of data collection and analysis with the faculty and research scholars from GNDU and other institutions. Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Head University Business School was the coordinator of the webinar. A Short Term Course on Disaster Management was also organised at UGC-HRDC Guru Nanak Dev University in online mode. The course was inaugurated by Dean Students’ Welfare Prof. Anish Dua. In his inaugural address Prof. Dua felt that there is need to sensitise individuals to enhance and build their capacities to deal with natural disasters, Citing the example of the ongoing pandemic, Prof. Dua talked about the impact of these disasters on global as well as national economy and said that whenever a disaster happens, the society has to work collectively and come up with ways to minimise the damage a calamity causes to life.

Webinar on post Covid times

A national webinar on Quality Assurance and Assessment and Teaching-Learning Practices in post Covid times was organised by School of Education (SoE) and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Prof (Dr.) Amit Kauts, Project coordinator, SoE and Dean, Faculty of Education, GNDU shared the theme of the webinar with the participants and introduced the distinguished speakers. Prof Marmar Muhopadhyay, Director, ETMA, New Delhi was the chairperson of the webinar. He is one of the best known educational thinkers in contemporary India and has been involved in Indian educational policy-making and planning at the highest level. The seasoned expert has a vast experience in quality management and has authored many books on this topic. Prof. Mukhopadhyay also encouraged the participants to read the original work to get a comprehensive and first hand experience. Prof. Minati Panda, School of Social Sciences, JNU, New Delhi and Prof. Madhu Parhar, Director, CEMCA, New Delhi were the other speakers for the webinar. TNS

Covid: Five test positive in dist

Amritsar: With five positive cases reported on Thursday, the tally of cases in the district increased to 59,360. The district health authorities have also reported recovery of five patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,653. The district, at present, has a total of 25 active cases. TNS

Two snatchers arrested

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested two snatchers and seized a mobile phone and a purse from their possession. The accused have been identified as Vishal and Ramesh. Sajandeep Singh, the complainant, told the police that he was going towards the Mehta Road from the LIC Flats when three persons came from behind and snatched his mobile and purse. TNS

Power cable theft: 1 booked

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have booked a person, identified as Daman Singh, for theft. He was involved in stealing power cables from the village. Complainant Jobanpreet Singh told the police on February 28 that when he had gone to the fields, he saw that a window was broken and the wire from the tubewell starter to the submersible pump was missing. He said similar incidents had happened in the nearby villages also. Yesterday when he went to the fields, he saw Daman Singh, along with an unknown person, stealing the wire again. On seeing him, they fled. The police have registered a case under Section 380 of IPC.

