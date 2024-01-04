Amritsar: 7 girls among eight booked for getting jobs on fake certificates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The Amritsar rural police have booked six employees of different government departments in two separate cases. They were found on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy after their certificates were found to be fake.

Case filed after vigilance probe The police had received a complaint on December 30 in this connection in which it was stated that the accused got government jobs by submitting fake experience certificate, rural area certificate, etc. Therefore, the police registered an FIR against them. A case was registered following an inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau in this connection. Similarly, the Khalchian police have booked four of Rayya on a similar offence.

These cases were registered on the complaints forwarded by the Joint Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, and the Director, Education Department.

Nonetheless, no arrest has been made till now. The police said investigations were in progress in two FIRs.

On the complaint of Gursewak Singh, Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, the Jhander police in Amritsar rural police district have booked four girls, identified as Ritu Bala of Khatrai Kalan village, Ranjit Kaur of Kookewali village, Navdeep Kaur of Ajnala and Parminder Kaur of Rajasansi.

Similarly, the Khalchian police have booked Rupider Kaur of Chhajjalwadi, Prabhjit Kaur and Kunwar Jagdeep Singh of Khalchian and Satinderjit Kaur of Rayya on similar offence.

Sangeeta Sharma, Director, Education Department, forwarded a complaint to the Amritsar Rural Police in this regard. The police received a complaint on this regard on December 23. She alleged that the suspects had got a job in the department on the basis of a fake experience certificate.