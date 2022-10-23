7 held with arms, ammunition in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 22

Seven persons, including four ones of a five-member gang of looters, were arrested by teams of different police stations from different places here on Friday. Three pistols, ammunition and drugs were recovered from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon stated here on Saturday that four accused — Meharban Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh Deepu, all residents of Tarn Taran, and Jugpreet Singh of Pandori Gola — were arrested by the city police from the outskirts of the town. Their one associate managed to abscond from the site.

The SSP said the robbers were planning to commit a robbery. The police recovered two country-made pistols, magazine and two sharp-edged weapons. The accused were booked under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the police.

Meanwhile, the SSP said Patti police arrested Gauravdeep Singh, alias Gauri of Patti town, who was wanted in a double-murder case that took place in Patti last year. Amandeep Singh Fauji and his friend Prabhjit Singh, both residents of Patti, were shot dead on May 27, 2021. One of their associates, Shamsher Singh, was injured in the incident. A case has already been registered against the accused by the police.

Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike, Daya Singh, alias Preet Shekhon, and Jarman, alias Nikka Khaduria, too were involved in the murder.

The SSP said Patti (Sadar) police arrested Gurjant Singh of Kutiwala and Lovjit Singh Love Shingara of Thakarpura (Patti) with 200 intoxicating tablets, a country-made pistol, three live cartridges and a magazine,” said the SSP. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered by the police on Friday.