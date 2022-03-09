70 attend career counselling programme in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 8
Around 70 youngsters from different branches of Nehru Yuva Kendras attended a career counselling programme for youth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. The programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises.
The chief guest was Vikramjit Gill, Deputy Director, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises. Other speakers were Satinder Singh from the District Employment Office, District Career Advisor Jasbir Singh and District Career Counselling Officer Gaurav Kumar.
Akanksha Mahawaria, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, apprised participants about the objectives of the programme. The District Employment Office informed the youth about the programmes being run by the District Employment Office. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...