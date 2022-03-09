70 attend career counselling programme in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Around 70 youngsters from different branches of Nehru Yuva Kendras attended a career counselling programme for youth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. The programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises.

The chief guest was Vikramjit Gill, Deputy Director, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises. Other speakers were Satinder Singh from the District Employment Office, District Career Advisor Jasbir Singh and District Career Counselling Officer Gaurav Kumar.

Akanksha Mahawaria, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, apprised participants about the objectives of the programme. The District Employment Office informed the youth about the programmes being run by the District Employment Office. —