70% subsidy for facility centres, printers told

Amritsar, September 25

The Department of Industries and Commerce has called upon city-based offset printers to set up a Common Facility Centre (CFC) to get 70 to 80 per cent subsidy from the Union Government.

Under a cluster development programme of the Centre, a seminar was held to inform the representatives of the Amritsar Offset Printers Association about the new guidelines.

District Industries Centre General Manager Manavpreet Singh said under the scheme on setting up a CFC, the Centre would provide with a grant depending upon the amount of the investment. For instance, a project costing between Rs 5 and Rs 10 crore will get a grant up to 80 per cent, while projects costing between Rs 10 and Rs 30 crore will have 70 per cent assistance. The projects costing above Rs 30 will also be considered by the government. Improvement in the quality of micro and small-scale industry products was stressed during the seminar held on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Singh noted that the new guidelines of the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) had been approved by the government for the 15th financial year. The main objective of this scheme is to improve the quality of products of micro and small scale industries, and to increase the production. — TNS

Seminar held