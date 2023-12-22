70-yr-old sewadar found murdered in Dargah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

An elderly sewadar of a Dargah located in the Gwalmandi area was found murdered at the shrine here today morning. The deceased was identified as Baldev Singh (70), a resident of the Gwalmandi area, falling under the Cantonment police station here.

The incident came to light when his son went to the shrine for giving tea to him. When sewadar did not respond to repeated knocks, the doors of the shrine were forcibly opened and he was found murdered.

The family members of the deceased had accused a neighbour of his murder. They alleged that he had been threatening to kill sewadar. There were blunt weapon injury marks on the victim’s head which led to his death, said Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City II). He said as per preliminary probe, personal enmity could be the reason behind his murder. He said the claims of his family members were also being verified.

There was no theft or robbery at the shrine which suggested that the murder could be an outcome of personal enmity, Virk said, while adding that no firing had taken place as was claimed initially.

A case had been registered in this connection and investigation was in progress.

Baldev Singh had been living alone in the shrine for past 25 years. He used to sleep in the shrine. Victim’s family members alleged that a man in the neighbourhood had threatened to kill him around five days ago.

“We cannot speak about this at the moment as it could hamper the probe. All aspects in the case are being looked into,” said Virk.

