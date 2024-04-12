700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

The Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (SGRDI) recovered 700 grams of gold worth Rs 51,45,000 and 25,900 UK pounds worth Rs 26,91,010 here today. In the first case customs officials recovered gold biscuits weighing 700 grams.

Officials said during rummaging of the Indigo Flight No. 6E1428 that had arrived from Sharjah, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department with the help of Indigo staff recovered a packet containing six gold bars wrapped in grey adhesive tape and one partially wrapped electronic tracker device. The recovery was made from the floor of the front washroom of the aircraft. The gold packet was concealed below the sink area. The net weight of gold bars was 700 grams. The market value of recovered gold is Rs 51, 45,000, said customs officials. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further Investigation was under progress, officials said.

In the second case, customs officials recovered foreign currency from a passenger at the SGRDJI Airport. Officials said during security check of hand baggage of a passenger by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on X-ray, suspicious objects resembling currency were noticed. The passenger was handed over to customs staff by the CISF personnel. During examination of the hand baggage, foreign currency of different denominations was found from it. The passenger intended to depart for Delhi by Air India flight No. AI-480 from SGRDJI Airport for onward journey to London by flight No. AI-161 from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. A total of 25,900 pound sterling amounting to Rs 26, 91,010 in Indian currency was recovered from the passenger. The recovered foreign currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

