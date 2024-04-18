Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 17

Four police districts under the border range have arrested 72 proclaimed offenders (POs) in the past 10 days, in a special drive ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Rakesh Kaushal, the DIG of border range consisting of Amritsar rural police, Batala police, Gurdaspur police and Pathankot police, said in order to conduct a free and fair election, the Punjab Police have initiated different campaigns to nail criminal elements and miscreants who can foment trouble during polls.

H said the special drive was underway for nabbing POs who have been evading arrest for long. He said senior superintendents of police of four police districts were asked to arrest POs. “We got overwhelming results and arrested 72 POs in the past 10 days,” he said.

Similarly, the police have arrested 34 people involved in drug peddling, and seized 2.5kg charas, 1.6kg heroin and 36.5 kg poppy husk and Rs 1.28 lakh in cash, two pistols from their possession.

In a drive against bootlegging, 82 people were arrested and 1,189 liters of illicit liquor and 9,180 kg of lahan (raw material used in manufacturing illicit liquor) were seized.

“Also, the police have arrested nine people in four separate incidents and recovered five pistols (four .32 bore and one 9mm) along with four magazines and 14 bullets from them,” said the DIG.

“As far as deposition of licensed arms is concerned, over 82% arms were deposited in the four police districts. Out of the total 51,711 arms, 42,638 were deposited with respective police stations or gun houses,” said Kaushal.

The police have urged the residents of the area to cooperate with them and to give every reliable information regarding drugs or illicit liquor manufacturers or suppliers and other anti-social elements so that immediate legal action can be taken against them and any untoward incident can be avoided.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha