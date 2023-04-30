75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

A team of the Excise Department of Tarn Taran and Ferozpur districts today seized a huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor and other apparatus in Kirian and Marrar villages of the district.

Navjot Bharti, Excise Officer, Tarn Taran, said during the raid four working stills, 285 bottles of illicit liquor, 75,000 litres of lahan was seized. The officer said that the lahan was destroyed on the spot.

The team also seized 23 big tarpaulins, four iron drums, one big plastic drum, and 12 plastic cans. Sarwan Singh of Marrar, Gora and Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhu of Kirian, had been booked under Sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act by the Harike police. The accused were yet to be arrested. Navjot Bharti said the team was supervised by Rajneesh Batra, Excise Officer; Jatinder Singh, Excise and Taxation Inspector, and Jagdeep Kaur, ETI. Sunita Rani, SHO, police station, Harike, excise police force Ferozepur and Tarn Taran district too were the part of the joint raid party.