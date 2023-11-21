765-gm heroin seized, three peddlers held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

The Gharinda police have arrested three drug peddlers and confiscated 365-gm heroin from their possession. They were nabbed during patrolling from Gharinda to Rajatal border village side.

Those arrested were identified as Simranjit Singh, Rakesh Singh and Sarabjit Singh, all residents of Gandiwind village in Tarn Taran.

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, Attari, said on seeing the police party, the accused got scattered and tried to flee. However, they were nabbed and during search the police seized the contraband from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations to expose the entire nexus.

Meanwhile, the police also seized 400-gm heroin wrapped in a bottle which was apparently dropped by a drone. Nagra said yesterday the Gharinda police got a tip-off from village defence committee member Harmandeep Singh of Rorawala village located near the India-Pakistan border. He said he was in the house when he heard a thumping sound in his cattle yard. He said when he went there he saw a bottle wrapped with adhesive tape.

The police team reached the spot and opened the bottle and found the heroin. Nagra said a separate case under the NDPS Act was registered against unidentified persons in this regard.