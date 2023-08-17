77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with fervour at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post here on Tuesday. Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Nitin Agarwal participated in the celebrations along with other senior officials including PV Ramasastry, SDG (Western Command), Chandigarh, and Dr Atul Fulzele, IG, BSF, Punjab Frontier.

Officials exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Various cultural programmes, including bhangra, gidda and fusion dance, were presented by students from different schools and colleges.

Besides, arms drill by the BSF Mahila BOLDS team and a combined performance by the BSF and the Army brass band left the spectators mesmerised.

Thousands of visitors from all across the country witnessed the world-famous flag lowering ceremony. They raised slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The stadium was packed to capacity. People were dancing to the tunes of patriotic songs being played at the joint check post (JCP) before the retreat ceremony.

Earlier, the BSF DG hoisted the Tricolour on the premises of 144 battalion, BSF headquarter, Khasa.

BSF Amritsar DIG Sanjay Gaur hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Attari JCP.

Rich tributes were paid to the freedom fighters and those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Agarwal congratulated soldiers and their family members and urged them to contribute in the development of the country. The DG appreciated BSF jawans for not only safeguarding the borders but also preventing trans-border crimes.

Punjab Frontier IG Atul Fulzele highlighted the achievements and various operational and administrative activities of the BSF.

This year, the BSF has seized 273 kg of heroin, 34 drones used for smuggling of contraband and arms, 19 arms and a huge quantity of ammunition so far.

Earlier in the morning, BSF personnel exchanged sweets with their counterparts and officials of Pakistan Rangers at the JCP.

Bank celebrates I-Day with BSF

HDFC Bank celebrated the 77th Independence Day with the BSF personnel in a special event at the Attari-Wagah border. Following the ceremonial proceedings, a tree plantation drive was organised. More than 11,000 trees were planted at the BSF Section Headquarters in Khasa.

I-Day celebrations at Air Force station

To commemorate the 77th Independence Day, the Rajasansi Air Force station organised various activities under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign launched by the Government of India. An ‘Amrit Vatika’ was developed by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species at Rajasansi Nagar Panchayat. ‘Panch pran’ pledge was also taken on the occasion. The Air Force station also honoured freedom fighters as part of ‘Veeron Ka Vandan’. Retired personnel from the three Central services and state police participated in the programme.

Cyclists pedal for 260 km

Nine cyclists from Chandigarh celebrated the 77th Independence Day in a unique way. They started cycling from Chandigarh on August 14 and covered a distance of about 260 km in one-and-a-half-day. They ended their ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ ride at the Wagah border while dedicating it to the Border Security Force. Led by Vikrant Sharma, the cycling team included Sudeep Rawat, Ashwini Kumar, Nitender Dhillon, Arnav Malik, Rajesh Kler, Bhavik Sharma, Kairav Sharma and Tanmay Rawat. They also participated in a cultural programme in the evening.

