7th Inter-Khalsa colleges Festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College lifted the overall champion trophy in two-day 7th Inter-Khalsa Colleges Youth Festival-2022, which concluded here on Wednesday. The host Khalsa College for Women bagged the first runner-up position, while Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, got the second runner-up position in the colourful festival. Hundreds of students from all 13 Khalsa colleges under the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) competed for positions in various competitive events. Giddha, bhangra and jhoomer performances by the students were the main attractions, while folk regional dances, fine arts, poetry, debates, singing, skit, mono-acting, poster-making, extempore and painting events also saw huge participation. The performances by students of Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, Khalsa College of Pharmacy, Khalsa College of Law, Khalsa College of Management and Technology, Mohali, and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College for Women were well appreciated. Dr Surinder Kaur, earlier, welcomed the guests and thanked all principals and the management for making the show a grand success.

GNDU exam form schedule out

Online form submission for December-2022 exams and fee payment for MCom Business Innovations Sem-I, MEd Sem-III, BEd-MEd (Integrated course) Semester-V full subject regular students (subject selection) through online portal http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx has been scheduled as per below mentioned dates. The online portal is opened for filling online semester examination form and fee payment, subject selection (regular students) through online mode or draft/cash at university cash counter. Dr Palwinder Singh, Professor in-charge (Examinations) said the last date for printing fee slip/to select subjects on portal and generate a challan by colleges (without late fee) is November 23. He said the last date for depositing examination fee in bank and to submit cash/draft at the university cash counter by the colleges is November 25. He said the grace period of three days was already added in above dates, so no extra time would be given.

NCC training camp at KCET

The eight-day combined annual training camp of 24 Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar, is on at the Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Ranjit Avenue. About 600 cadets from various colleges and schools in and around Amritsar and other districts of Punjab are participating in this inclusive camp. Director Dr Manju Bala said during the camp, students would get a chance to get trained regarding weapon handling, shooting range etc. Col Alok Dhammy said students would not only get Army training but also a number of sessions have been arranged for them such as health talk, tree plantation drives, anti-drug campaign, water conservation programmes, to instill a sense of unity, patriotism, team work and discipline among the cadets.

Faculty development programme

The Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) conducted the three- day faculty development programme (FDP) on the Universal Human Values for students induction. The FDP was sponsored by the AICTE-New Delhi and conducted in association with the UHV Cell of the IKG-PTU, Kapurthala. The resource person for the workshop was Jitender Narula, Dr Priya Darshni and Ajay Kumar Pal from UHV cell of the IKGPTU. A total of 70 faculty members and staff members from different streams participated and experienced a common platform to understand the basic human aspirations and the programme to fulfil it. Dr VK Banga, Principal, AGC, welcomed all participants and resource persons, and delivered the inaugural address. He also stated that these workshops play pivotal role in the education for developing the students’ full personality.

Job possibilities in tourism sector

Sanjeev Mishra, Director of the International Travel and Tourism Academy, on Wednesday held a workshop on job opportunities in the tourism industry at DAV College. The event was organised by the Department of Travel and Tourism and Sharda Trip Planner. In the seminar, the students were also informed about the challenges being faced in the tourism sector. “The tourism industry is one of the largest and most profitable sectors in India and contributes significantly to the foreign exchange earned by India. According to a research, the travel and tourism industry in India will generate around 45 million jobs by 2025. The travel and tourism industry contributes 10 per cent to the country’s GDP. The size of the travel industry in India is Rs 16 lakh crore. By 2029, its size will double to reach Rs 35 lakh crore,” he said. Department Head Prof Shilpi Seth said the travel and tourism industry had become the second largest employment generating sector in the world and India was also not far behind in the sector. Around 50 per cent of the people, who come to visit Asia come to India, so the tourism sector of India is also huge and every year it generates crores of jobs, due to which the demand of tour guides and tour operators in India is increasing day by day.

Children’s Day celebrated

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Pathankot, held Children’s Day celebrations and various activities were organised such as poem recitation, speech, solo songs, group songs, competition such as essay-writing, slogan-writing and poster-making were conducted. Children’s Day celebration began with the Vice-Principal garlanding the portrait of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The students participated in various activities such as poem recitations, speech, group song and slogan-writing. Vice Principal PS Thakur distributed certificates to the winners of the above competitions. Besides, students from Class IV to VIII set up stalls for small games and eatables.

Bhavanites shine in declamation event

Students of Bhavans showed spectacular performance in smriti painting and declamation completion organised by Jagat Jyoti Public School, Rani Ka Bagh. Samrat of Class X bagged the second position and Arish of Class VI got the consolation prize in the event. Chairman of the institution Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla extended heartfelt congratulations to the winner students, their parents and their teachers.