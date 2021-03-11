7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar, August 20
The district unit of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers, Punjab (PFUCTO), on Saturday announced to participate in the statewide protest against the non-implementation of the 7th pay commission wages to be held on August 22. Various teachers’ associations have planned to hold dharnas and rallies across the state in August. A state-level rally would also be held at Barnala, home town of the Education Minister, on September 5, if the demand was not met.
Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), and faculty member of DAV College, Amritsar, said Panjab University affiliated colleges would hold a dharna on August 22.
Dr BB Yadav, district president, PFUCTO, said: “The state government will be responsible if teachers’ organisation calls for ‘Education Bandh’ in the state like last year.”
