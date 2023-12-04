8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The harvesting of parmal is already over and the arrival of late sown basmati at grain markets has slowed. The district has recorded a total production of 8.62 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy this year.

Of the total, nearly 2.71 lakh MT are parmal and 5.91 lakh MT are basmati varieties. In comparison, the district recorded arrival of 3.77 lakh MT of parmal and 5.54 lakh MT of basmati last year.

“Though the arrival of basmati would continue till December end, it is unlikely that the district would be able to reach the 9 lakh MT mark,” said a mandi official. Officials attribute the low procurement of parmal varieties this year to decrease in area under the crop. The area under basmati varieties has increased. Besides, measures taken by the government to check the sale of parmal from other states on which the MSP is not applicable is the reason behind lower paddy procurement this year as compared to the last year.

However, lower basmati procurement is being attributed to less yield of the crop per acre yield as compared to parmal varieties. “Per acre yield of basmati is lower than parmal varieties,” said an agriculture official.

Officials said final figures of the yield this year could be calculated only after the procurement of basmati crop was over. “The yield has gone down this year, but it would be clear only after the final figures are available,” said an official.