86th All-India Exhibition of Arts: India’s creative diversity comes to the fore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Diverse art work from almost every state of India is on display at the SG Thakar Singh Art Gallery as 86th edition of the All-India Exhibition of Arts opened on April 24 onwards. The annual art fiesta by Indian Academy of Fine Arts this time features 194 pieces of art by 150 artists, in five different categories including painting, drawing, photography, graphics and sculpture.

The exhibition has some celebrated pieces of art, representing the plurality of culture and creativity. Be it the sculpture made from colourful threads or the paintings depicting folk motifs and flora or fauna, the shortlisted art works are an education and experience of art in India. IAFA, to encourage and celebrate artists skill and technique, also gave away 24 awards including a first prize of Rs 1,00,000. Mahesh R Prajapati from Chandigarh received the first prize and SG Thakur Singh memorial award for his work in Graphics. Amritsar based artist Inderpreet Kaur, who is a student of eminent sculpture Narinder Singh, received the second prize of Rs 50,000 and Sardar Dharam Singh engineer memorial award for her sculpture in wood. The third prize of Rs 31,000 was given to Manish Kumar Gond from Himachal Pradesh, for his work in mix media in acrylics. Apart from these, fourth prize of Rs 21,000 was awarded to Jjintu Mohan Kalita from Assam and 10 prizes each of Rs 11,000 were also awarded. As mant as 10 artists were further given Reward of Excellence and Rs 1,100 each.

Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, said this particular art event by IAFA has been receiving tremendous response from across the country. “We had received over 900 art works by 550 artists across the country, which says a lot of about the stature of the art event. We had a panel of judges to shortlist these art works. All the art is displayed in our new galleries and some these works have already received critical acclaim. We will also host some interactive sessions with local artists through the exhibition.” The exhibition will be on till May 8.

