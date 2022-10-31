9 booked for robbery, attempt to murder in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 30

Armed persons attacked four youths with the apparent intention of robbing them when they were returning after selling their paddy in the Bhagtanwala grain market here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The four were injured and one of them also sustained a bullet injury.

The injured were identified as Gurmandeep Singh, his cousin Inderbir Singh, Baldev Singh and Gurwinder Singh, all residents of Vaniyeke village falling under Gharinda police station here.

Among those booked were Gurlal Singh, his brother Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and his brother Jagbir Singh, all residents of Ranike village and their unknown accomplices. The police have registered a case and launched further investigations.

Gurmandeep Singh, who sustained a bullet injury, told the police that on Friday he along with his cousins, Inderbir, Baldev and Gurwinder Singh had gone to Bhagtanwala grain market on tractor-trailer in Amritsar to sell their produce. He said at around 1am, they were returning on their tractor-trailer and when they reached near Ranike, four persons in a Swift car stopped and started beating them up. They were all armed with sharp-edged weapons. He said they opposed them and entered into a scuffle. One of them fired at them.

According to him, a Hyundai Verna car also came on the scene in the meantime and five persons came out of it. They also started thrashing them. He alleged that they also damaged their tractor-trailers. He said due to the headlight of the tractor, they identified the suspects who were residents of Ranike village while the remaining accused were unidentified.

ASI Hardev Singh, Investigating Officer, said that on the basis of the statement of Gurmandeep, the police have registered a case under Section 307, 324, 323, 379-B, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. He said as per the preliminary probe, the accused had attacked them with the intention of committing robbery as they were returning from Bhagtanwala grain market after selling their produce. He said raids were on to nab the suspects and identify their accomplices.