9 held with four illegal firearms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

The police seized three pistols and a revolver from a group of persons who had gathered outside an eating joint in Ajnala on Sunday. According to the police, they were waiting for some other group with whom they were going to clash.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said following the information, police teams were immediately rushed to the spot and nine persons were arrested thereby averting a clash. During search of the arrested suspects, the police seized three illegal .32 bore pistols and a .32 bore revolver from their possession.

Among those arrested were identified as Akashdeep Singh of Ajnala, Jashanpreet Singh of Ugar Aulakh village, Harmandeep Singh and his brother Jagpreet Singh of Gaggobuha village, Manpreet Singh of Ruriwala (Chohla Sahib), Gurmit Singh of Dhariwal Kaler village, Sahib Singh of Nepal village, Taranbir Singh of Kot Kesar Singh, and Maninder Singh of Bul Khurd village.

The police got information that Akashdeep along with 20 accomplices, who were carrying firearms, and sharp and blunt weapons, had gathered outside his eating joint — Mr Burger Hut — in Ajnala. They were waiting to clash with another group which could create law and order problem in the border town. The SSP said investigation was in progress to identify remaining suspects.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.