 9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case : The Tribune India

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Several persons chopped nine eucalyptus and sheesham trees from Kamalpura forest in Ramdas area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

When the forest guard tried to stop them, the culprits, armed with weapon, scuffled with him and ran away the chopped wood.

Following a complaint lodged by the Forest Department, the police have booked around 10 persons, four of them by name. Four of those booked were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Tarlochan Singh and Sukha Singh, all residents of Jatta village, and Najar of Mehmad Mandrawala.

Gulraj Singh, forest guard and in-charge of the Kamalpura forest beat, said last night the Forest Department got a specific input that some persons were chopping trees in Kamalpura forest area. He said when he reached the spot, some persons fled the spot taking away the wood with them while others entered into a scuffle and threatened to kill him. Later, they also fled the spot taking advantage of darkness.

The forest guard said the accused were armed with axes and electric cutters for chopping trees. Kamalpura forest reserve is spread across 1,100 acres in Ramdass area. He said incidents of axing trees by unscrupulous elements were regular.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379 (theft), 186 (disrupting government servant from discharging his duty), 353 (assaulting and disrupting government servant from discharging his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the suspects at the Ramdas police station. Further investigations were in progress.

Accused enter into scuffle with guard

  • Last night, the Forest Department got a specific input that some persons were chopping trees in Kamalpura forest area. When the forest guard reached the spot, some persons fled the spot taking away the wood with them while others entered into a scuffle and threatened to kill him. Later, they also fled the spot taking advantage of darkness.
  • The accused were armed with axes and electric cutters.
  • The police have booked around 10 persons. Four of them were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Tarlochan Singh and Sukha Singh, all residents of Jatta village, and Najar of Mehmad Mandrawala.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

4
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

5
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

2 teen sisters abducted, 2 youths booked

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity