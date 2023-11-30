 93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • 93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Children with special needs at a resource centre. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

At least 93 resource centres in the district catering to education and sports of children with special needs (CWSN) have not received funds for students’ travel under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan from the Central Government. The funds have not been received since April this year, owing to which several students in these resources centres have missed school as their families cannot afford their commuting expenses.

The government runs resource centres at cluster levels in several educational blocks covering the rural border belt. These centres are the epicentre of learning and provide early education and medical support to parents from the BPL or low-income groups, who have CWSN.

The district Education Department has employed 99 inclusive education volunteers (IEVs) since the launch of centres in 2008. These IEVs include qualified special educators and resource volunteers, who as part of the integrated education for the disabled (IED) under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), are running learning programmes at these resource centres and are involved in home-based education which aims to cover the out-of-school children suffering from a severe form of disability.

Under the SSA, these centres received direct funds from the Centre for running schemes, including mid-day meals, sports programmes and providing school commuting allowance, for each students.

Each child with special need is entitled Rs 500 to Rs 700 per month as travel allowance to facilitate them to attend school. “Usually, students at these resource centres come from very poor families and extremely backward rural border belt. At times, the average distance for commuting between their home and school is 10 km to 20 km. Therefore, the SSA entitles them funds for commuting to school. But, the delay in release of funds this year has forced teachers to pay for the travel of students from their homes to schools,” shared a teacher from one of the resource centres.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma said usually, the funds under the SSA get delayed every year. “Since these funds come directly from the Central Government without any state interference, we have to send applications for their approval and wait for the release of the amount, which takes almost three to four months. This year, we received funds for mid-day meals and other needs, but travel allowance of children got delayed by eight months.”

Nidhi Gupta, co-ordinator, inclusive education, Mohali, said they had processed the approvals for the funds and the amount would be released soon.

Nidhi further said, “There has been a delay, which usually occurs as the process to invite applications for funds and approvals takes a long time. We would release grants to centres as per their needs within 10 days.”


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Ludhiana

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

3
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

4
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

5
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

6
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

8
Punjab Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

When will OPS be implemented, Congress leader Partap Bajwa asks AAP government in Punjab

9
Delhi

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

10
Himachal

Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins

Don't Miss

View All
NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Top News

Telangana votes, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana

Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

2 kg drugs found in Tarn Taran, Amritsar villages

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults city school principal with iron rod

Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, city resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Chandigarh MC plans ‘intelligent’ community centres

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Murder bid case in Sultanpur Lodhi: 'Our son innocent, wrongly arrested'

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college