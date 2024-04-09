94-year-old loses Rs 1.9 lakh to swindler

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

An amount of Rs 1.9 lakh was transferred by a swindler about six months ago from the bank accounts of Pargat Singh, a resident of Rasulpur. The victim is 94 years of age and also the national president of Sabka Sainik Sangharsh Committee, Tarn Taran. He had fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

The committee has declared Pargat Singh as its candidate from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The ex-servicemen are on an agitation path as they alleged that they are facing disparity in their retirement benefits. The police said the swindler, who transferred amount from Pargat’s account, had been identified as Santosh Shah, a resident of Juran Chhapara, MIT, Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

The local Sadar police registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC, read along with Section 43 of the IT Act in this regard on Sunday.

#Tarn Taran