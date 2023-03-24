95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

After the opening of the Vallah railway overbridge (ROB), now another ROB at No.22 railway crossing is ready to be opened to public soon. During the session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, MLA from the Amritsar West Constituency, raised a question in the Legislative Assembly about the construction work of the bridge at gate number 22 at Islamabad. Responding to the question, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar stated that the bridge would be dedicated to the public soon.

Inderbir Nijjar said 95 per cent of the construction of the bridge had been completed and we hoped that it would be operational within the next one month. The Amritsar West MLA claimed that the bridge would be opened to public till April 20.

MLA Jasbir Singh also questioned the Local Bodies Minister about the pathetic condition of the road leading to Inderpuri area. He said people were facing a lot of problems due to this poor. Nijjar said the road was owned by the Railways, so it could not be repaired without the consent of the department concerned.

Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu said he would request the Railways to repair this road or if they issue an NOC for the repair of this road we will arrange government funds to repair it. Dr Jasbir said no stone would be left unturned for the development of the West constituency. “The West constituency had been ignored for the last few years. Now we will make every effort to provide the best faculties to its residents,” said Sandhu.