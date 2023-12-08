960-gm heroin seized; 5 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

The Border Security Force in a joint search operation with Punjab Police confiscated 400 gm of heroin smuggled with the help of a drone in Rania border village falling in Attari subdivision here on Wednesday evening.

BSF authorities said alert troops heard the sound of a drone and dropping of a packet in Ranian border village. Immediately, the BSF cordoned off the area and informed the Punjab Police.

BSF along with Punjab Police carried out a search operation as per the laid-down drills. At around 8.50pm, they recovered a small packet of the contraband containing around 400-gm heroin. The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and tied with nylon string attacked with a luminous strip. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Gharinda police have arrested three persons in two separate incidents confiscating 560-gm heroin from them. Those arrested were identified as Manpreet Singh, Roman Singh and Hapreet Singh, all residents of Bhaini Rajputa village. The police also seized three mobile phones from their possession.

Attari DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said Manpreet was intercepted at Lahorimal village when he was trying to flee away on seeing a patrolling police party. The police seized 260 gm of narcotics and an iPhone from his occupation.

Similarly, Roman Singh and Harpreet Singh were held from Gharindi village. They were travelling on a bike when they were stopped after observing their suspicious movements. During search, the police recovered 300-gm contraband and two mobile phones. The police also impounded their bike.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them. Nagra said further investigations were in progress to find out their backward and forward links.

