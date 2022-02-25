A brush with science at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Week-long science fest at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, is a platform for curious minds of all age groups. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini & lensman Sunil Kumar give a visual sneak-peek into the activities aimed at explaining visitors the principles behind working of appliances of daily use

Why does water feel colder than air even at same temperature? Do you know that the alarm clock being used for centuries works on the principles of ‘quantum mechanics’? Even the simple concept of walking is possible only because of the scientific concept of friction. Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had once mentioned and explained that developing scientific temper was our fundamental duty. Based on the thought, decoding the concepts of science that are part of our everyday life through experimental learning, week-long science festival ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ is being held. The term ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ means ‘Science is worshipped everywhere’.

Decoding principles: A science mentor explains a light and sound experiment to students.

Using elements of technology such as visual learning and demonstrations to simplify the complex concepts of science, the activities will help understand how items such as steam iron, microwave or refrigerator work. The science festival has several appealing elements, including a ‘Vigyan Safari bus’, which is a mobile laboratory for demonstrating concepts such as electromagnetism, tuning forks experiments to understand sound and using bicycle wheel to understand principles of motion. Students have turned into science-guides, giving a tour to visitors, majority of who are students from various schools of Jalandhar and Amritsar. The events also include a fancy dress competition, wherein students have dressed up in attire depicting satellites, rockets and solar system. Some have even donned the look of Albert Einstein and APJ Abdul Kalam.

Students with a lifesize cut-out of ‘Missile Man of India’.

A rangoli-making competition was also held, wherein students visually explained the concepts of blood plasma therapy, photosynthesis and other principles through art.

A rangoli depicts the process of plasma blood transfusion.

Inquisitive mind: A child is mesmerised by a dinosaur model.

Young boffins at work: Aspiring scientists in action inside ‘Vigyan Safari’, a mobile lab.

Role playing in full swing: Students dressed up as a satellite and the map of India during a fancy dress competition.

In virtual space: All smiles, a girl poses as an astronaut.