A creative discourse through performing arts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A three-day theatre festival ‘Rangmanch Utsav’ kicked off at GNDU from with inaugural play ‘Kahani Wali Amrita’ being staged at the Dasmesh Auditorium. The festival is organised by the drama club of the university in association with Punjabi Folk Art Centre, Gurdaspur, and Awaz Rangmanch Toli, Amritsar. Student-artistes of various departments are participating in this three-day event which will conclude on April 21. While the first play gave us a glimpse into the life and influences of Amrita Pritam through her short stories, the second day’s play ‘Jooth’ staged by Awaaz rangmanch Toli was a social drama. It was directed by Kanwal Randhey and written by Balram Bodhi. The festival is being presented by the university drama club, among 11 other student activity clubs at GNDU. It is an attempt to engage students as well as city audience with theatre and rediscover themselves. VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Prof Shweta Shanoy, eminent Punjabi playwright and director, Kewal Dhaliwal opened the festival with a hope that the creative discourse through performing arts will continue in the months to come. Dr Sunil Kumar, in-charge, drama club, said students will also get an opportunity to interact with the artistes and theatre persons in post-play dialogue. Play ‘Vismad’ by Emenual Singh from Khalsa College Rangmanch will be staged on the concluding day.