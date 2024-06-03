A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 2

A day after polls, SAD candidate and former Cabinet Minister Anil Joshi took time off from his exhausting campaign to relax with his family and friends. After a gruelling 48-day-long election campaign, he relaxed on Sunday, a day after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls. Rather than resting, he used the time to reconnect with his family and friends.

Accepting that it was the longest poll canvassing of his political career, Joshi, who remained minister of Industry and Technical Education and later Local Bodies and Medical Education in the 2012 Parkash Singh Badal-led government, said, “I received incredible love and support from the people of all sections of society. No opponent pointed a finger at me.”

Shrugging off any signs of fatigue, Joshi recalled that he had once attended 18 marriages in a day while he was a Cabinet Minister.

During canvassing, he used to have a cup of tea with his supporters and while he met locals. Today, he went out with his family for a cup of tea at a shop. He had a haircut too. While returning home, he attended the office situated nearby to meet party leaders and workers for sometime.

A two-time MLA from the Amritsar North in 2007 and again in 2012, Joshi did not show any signs of nervousness about the outcome of the election results. “I did my best during campaigning. Winning in elections depends upon the decision of the people.”

A defeat in the 2017 Assembly elections at the hand of Congress candidate Sunil Dutti after two consecutive wins made Joshi believe in the philosophy of doing the best and leaving the rest to the people and God.

