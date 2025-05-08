A revered temple

The Chabba village has two temples dedicated to Paramhans Baba Thakar Ji Maharaj. The oldest of them was raised by Pandit Moti Ram Rambani, whom Maharaja Ranjit Singh had donated hundreds of acres of land.

Followers of Baba Thakar Ji are found in all religions and it is said that over 360 places in forms of shrines of different faiths are dedicated to him. Two of them are in Chabba village.

Local committee member Ashwani Kumar informed that mela (fairs) are held every year to commemorate the occasions of Maghi, Shivratri, Baisakhi, Janmashtami and Sawan.

Moreover, a total of 90 residents of the village had participated in the World War I and one of them had even given up his life.

The “deorhi” which mentions about their heroics needs urgent repair to pass on the history to coming generations.