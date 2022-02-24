A sound mind in a sound body

A gymnasium has been installed at Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Government College, Tarn Taran, to keep students physically fit. Principal Harwinder Singh Bhalla said new equipment has been installed at the gym, for which funds were raised by the college itself. He said separate time has been allotted for girls too. Surely, this will help in raising healthy students — as a sound mind resides in a sound body.

Change for the sake of change

Young voters Lovepreet Singh and Gursewak Singh talk about the issues that matter.

While main issues remained buried somewhere this election season, leaders as usual left no stone unturned in luring people with one or the other freebies. Change is what people wish for every time. During 2017, it was a verdict against drugs and sacrilege. A young voter Lovepreet Singh of Khara village said the present Congress Government failed to control drugs and deaths due to it during its five-year rule. Meanwhile, Gursewak of Khara said he does not want jobs but was in favour of a government under which there would be no sacrilege. Deepali a new voter, said she wanted a government that could make the economy strong. Leaders visited the district but no one assured residents of reviving country’s first Nucleus Industrial Complex, Goindwal Sahib, which came into existence in 1984 and had been converted into a Focal Point after its establishment in 1994. The issue related to the problems of farmers having land across the fence was not even touched. Like these, there were several issues that needed attention and leaders must think for the betterment of society on a priority so that a real change could be brought.

When might is right!

An open power meter box in Asal Uttar border area.

Stealing power has become the order of the day in this border belt with no fear of authorities at all! The Powercom got serious around 10 years ago and decided to install electric meters at residential complexes. A huge sum worth crores of rupees was spent on doing so. But residents lodged a strong protest against the Powercom citing one or the other reason. As a result, power is being supplied to residents directly from cables with no record whatsoever causing huge losses to Powercom. Sources said there were reports that more than 90 per cent loss has been recorded in the border area of Bhikhiwind Division alone, however, Rajinder Singh, XEN, denied the claims saying that he had just joined a month ago. For sure, might is right here.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)