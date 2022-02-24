Tarn Taran diary

A sound mind in a sound body

A sound mind in a sound body

Students workout at a college gym.

A gymnasium has been installed at Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Government College, Tarn Taran, to keep students physically fit. Principal Harwinder Singh Bhalla said new equipment has been installed at the gym, for which funds were raised by the college itself. He said separate time has been allotted for girls too. Surely, this will help in raising healthy students — as a sound mind resides in a sound body.

Change for the sake of change

Young voters Lovepreet Singh and Gursewak Singh talk about the issues that matter.

While main issues remained buried somewhere this election season, leaders as usual left no stone unturned in luring people with one or the other freebies. Change is what people wish for every time. During 2017, it was a verdict against drugs and sacrilege. A young voter Lovepreet Singh of Khara village said the present Congress Government failed to control drugs and deaths due to it during its five-year rule. Meanwhile, Gursewak of Khara said he does not want jobs but was in favour of a government under which there would be no sacrilege. Deepali a new voter, said she wanted a government that could make the economy strong. Leaders visited the district but no one assured residents of reviving country’s first Nucleus Industrial Complex, Goindwal Sahib, which came into existence in 1984 and had been converted into a Focal Point after its establishment in 1994. The issue related to the problems of farmers having land across the fence was not even touched. Like these, there were several issues that needed attention and leaders must think for the betterment of society on a priority so that a real change could be brought.

When might is right!

An open power meter box in Asal Uttar border area.

Stealing power has become the order of the day in this border belt with no fear of authorities at all! The Powercom got serious around 10 years ago and decided to install electric meters at residential complexes. A huge sum worth crores of rupees was spent on doing so. But residents lodged a strong protest against the Powercom citing one or the other reason. As a result, power is being supplied to residents directly from cables with no record whatsoever causing huge losses to Powercom. Sources said there were reports that more than 90 per cent loss has been recorded in the border area of Bhikhiwind Division alone, however, Rajinder Singh, XEN, denied the claims saying that he had just joined a month ago. For sure, might is right here.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Won’t allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

First-timers vote for change, growth

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated