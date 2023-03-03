A treat for craft lovers

The Tribune lensman Sunil Kumar and correspondent Neha Saini get a glimpse of a 10-day handicraft exhibition in Amritsar

The 10-day national handicrafts exhibition began at Ranjit Avenue ground. The objective of the fair is to promote handicrafts being prepared in different parts of the country. Displaying handicrafts from across the country, the craft market has items made by artisans using wood, cloth, iron, stone, bamboo, jute, thread and glass etc.

It features popular items of handloom and handicraft from across 25 states, giving a commercial platform to the goods made by skilled artisans living in small villages. The stand-out items include sand dust paintings and pottery from Rajasthan. Made painstakingly over a period of 11 months using sand dust, these paintings can fetch up to Rs 5 lakh for the artisans in national and more in international market. Other handicrafts of significance include clay crockery and home decor items, block printed apparels and handmade bags from hemp and jute. It will continue till March 12 and has a play arena for kids. Besides, Punjabi singers will perform every evening.

