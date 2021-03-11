A tribute to motherhood on their special day

A tribute to motherhood on their special day

Students of The Senior Study II. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Mother’s Day was celebrated across schools in the district, where children expressed unconditional love for their mothers.

The Senior Study II

On Mother’s Day, students of The Senior Study II, along with their teachers, conveyed love, expressed their gratitude and showed their respect towards their mothers. Students of Class VI sang a melodious song, which was appreciated by one and all. It’s not just students, who commemorated their love for their mothers, but this yearning and this longing was expressed through a beautiful and gratifying rendition by teachers as well. A dance performance was given by Siya Mehra from Class VI and Ayat Saluja from Class III.

Cambridge International School, Patti

To honour the unconditional love of mothers and make them feel special, students of Cambridge International School, Patti, found a unique way to express their love for their mothers. With ever encouraging support of the staff, they went to 92.4 FM Radio Station, Amritsar, to express their special feelings for their mothers on this special day, which will be broadcasted on Sunday. Students including Pawanpreet Kaur, Samreet Kaur, Arpit Singh, Anmol Singh, Birinder Singh, Asis Kaur, Jasleen Kaur dedicated songs, recited poems, gave speeches and their special messages to express their love for their mothers. A special assembly was organised, where students of pre-primary, primary and other classes sang songs, recited poems and made beautiful cards showing their pictures along with their mothers and expressed their emotions through art, in which arts and crafts teacher Supreet Singh guided them.

Apex International School celebrate Mother’s Day in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune Photo

Bhavan’s SL Public School

The Aravalli house teachers of the school honoured mothers during a special function at Bhavan’s SL Public School. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla addressed the gathering and laid stress on spending quality time with children to strengthen their relationship with their mothers. Students’ mothers were greeted with wonderful performances of songs, dances and enactment presented by students and teachers. A special child, Raman from Muskaan School for Disabled Kids, sang a dedication to all mothers.

Your body is a reflection of what you eat. Treat food as a fuel for your body and not something to kill your boredom or double your celebrations. Pooja Makhija, Nutritionist

Celebrating the day with celebrity nutritionist

Mount Litera Zee School celebrated ‘mothers’ by organising a special event — Mom, Meals and Me, featuring celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija as the keynote speaker of the day.

“Your body is a reflection of what you eat. Treat food as a fuel for your body and not something to kill your boredom or double your celebrations,” she advised. “My book, N for Nourish, is one wonderful means of teaching children about the right diet and nutrition,” she said, while talking about her recent publication. She also shared that parents have to find interesting ways to instil in children a love for fruits and green vegetables right from childhood. “I used to give references to my daughters’ favourite stories such as “Have strawberries if you want rosy cheeks like Snow White,” shared Makhija. In addition to Pooja Makhija’s interaction with mothers, the event also featured a singing performance, dance performance and a stand-up by students of Mount Litera.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Brand Connect

What’s Driving PLC Ultima’s Meteoric Growth?

9
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

10
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA