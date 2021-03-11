A tribute to motherhood on their special day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Mother’s Day was celebrated across schools in the district, where children expressed unconditional love for their mothers.

The Senior Study II

On Mother’s Day, students of The Senior Study II, along with their teachers, conveyed love, expressed their gratitude and showed their respect towards their mothers. Students of Class VI sang a melodious song, which was appreciated by one and all. It’s not just students, who commemorated their love for their mothers, but this yearning and this longing was expressed through a beautiful and gratifying rendition by teachers as well. A dance performance was given by Siya Mehra from Class VI and Ayat Saluja from Class III.

Cambridge International School, Patti

To honour the unconditional love of mothers and make them feel special, students of Cambridge International School, Patti, found a unique way to express their love for their mothers. With ever encouraging support of the staff, they went to 92.4 FM Radio Station, Amritsar, to express their special feelings for their mothers on this special day, which will be broadcasted on Sunday. Students including Pawanpreet Kaur, Samreet Kaur, Arpit Singh, Anmol Singh, Birinder Singh, Asis Kaur, Jasleen Kaur dedicated songs, recited poems, gave speeches and their special messages to express their love for their mothers. A special assembly was organised, where students of pre-primary, primary and other classes sang songs, recited poems and made beautiful cards showing their pictures along with their mothers and expressed their emotions through art, in which arts and crafts teacher Supreet Singh guided them.

Bhavan’s SL Public School

The Aravalli house teachers of the school honoured mothers during a special function at Bhavan’s SL Public School. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla addressed the gathering and laid stress on spending quality time with children to strengthen their relationship with their mothers. Students’ mothers were greeted with wonderful performances of songs, dances and enactment presented by students and teachers. A special child, Raman from Muskaan School for Disabled Kids, sang a dedication to all mothers.

Celebrating the day with celebrity nutritionist

Mount Litera Zee School celebrated ‘mothers’ by organising a special event — Mom, Meals and Me, featuring celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija as the keynote speaker of the day.

“Your body is a reflection of what you eat. Treat food as a fuel for your body and not something to kill your boredom or double your celebrations,” she advised. “My book, N for Nourish, is one wonderful means of teaching children about the right diet and nutrition,” she said, while talking about her recent publication. She also shared that parents have to find interesting ways to instil in children a love for fruits and green vegetables right from childhood. “I used to give references to my daughters’ favourite stories such as “Have strawberries if you want rosy cheeks like Snow White,” shared Makhija. In addition to Pooja Makhija’s interaction with mothers, the event also featured a singing performance, dance performance and a stand-up by students of Mount Litera.