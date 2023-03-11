Aadhi Raat Ke Baad brings a tale of lawmaker and lawbreaker

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and Manch Rangmanch Amritsar in collaboration with North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of India, Amandeep Hospital and Virsa Vihar, Amritsar, are hosting the 20th edition of National Theatre Festival at Virsa Vihar.

The team from The Laboratory from Haryana today presented a play titled Aadhi Raat Ke Baad, written by Shankar Shesh and directed by Shobhit Mishra. As the title suggests, the play was a story of a thief, who attempts to burglarise a judge’s house and dramatically ends up solving the mystery of a journalist’s murder as he is an eyewitness to it.

The dramedy style narrative was fats paced and tout, as we are introduced to a thief on the run, escaping a builder’s goons. In his attempt to burglarise the judge’s home, he gets caught and surprisingly, the thief wants the judge to hand him over to the police, because he would feel safer in jail.

In an interesting on-stage enactment, a lawbreaker and a lawmaker engage in a series of conversations about several issues that seem random but have an obvious relevance.