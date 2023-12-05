Aaina Theatre Fest unfolds with rich repertoire of plays

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Holding a mirror to society and nudging the audience to reflect upon the image they see, the third edition of Aaina Theatre festival going on in the city has staged insightful, moving productions in its three days. Organised by Dastak Theatre, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, Amandeep Hospital and Punjab Natshala, the week-long festival that began on December 2 has been curated by Rajinder Singh and Amita Sharma, eminent theatre persons and alumni of the National School of Drama (NSD). The couple has been organising and participating in several theatre festivals, both in Punjab and across the country, and have a knack of bringing social narratives in theatre through different genres. The festival was inaugurated by Gunbir Singh, founder-chairman, Dilbir Foundation and a philanthropist.

The three days of the festival have showcased three different genres and flavours of storytelling through drama. The first day had a folk-themed play titled ‘Nugra Ka Tamasha’, with a mix of fantasy and faith; the second day presentation was ‘Mein Kitey Nahi Gya’, written by Kulwinder Khehra and directed by Rajender that focused on social commentary through themes of migration, empowerment or disillusionment of youth and substance abuse. The third day of the festival showcased the play ‘Dad’s Girlfriend’ written by Atul Satya Kaushik and directed by Kirti Kirpal. A romantic comedy, it explored the contemporary themes of broken families, complex relationships, ageism, love and acceptance. Through the story of its protagonist, Dilip Vaidya, a famous novelist, now living in America, the story reflects upon the loss of personal relationships in search of success and fame. Dilip left his wife and daughter to make a name for himself as a writer. Years later, he attempts to make amends with his daughter as he returns to India, only to disapprove of his daughter’s choice of partner, a man Kanav, who is a theatre artist and an architect. Meanwhile, Dilip’s old fan and lover Avni enters the scene, making the play a roller-coaster ride of emotions, humour and some realisations.

The festival will stage ‘India Gate’ on Day 4, written by Howard Shepherdson and Tajinder Sindra and directed by Daljit Sona.