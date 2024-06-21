Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 20

The Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) have brought about a revolution in healthcare as people are getting health services at their doorsteps. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar while reviewing the performance of AACs in a meeting of the District Health Society (DHS) held at District Administrative Complex on Thursday.

“The AACs came into existence in the year 2022 and more than 5 lakh patients have been treated at these newly introduced health facilities,” said the DC. “The state government is providing free facility for 40 medical laboratory tests and 80 medicines to the patients,” the DC added. “A person has been deployed for the collection of blood and urine samples on a daily basis and the staff ensures the delivery of report to the patient on the very next day,” he said.

Thirty AACs are operational in the district and experienced staff which includes a medical officer, pharmacist and clinical assistant was appointed for these health centres. The AACs were opened in rural as well as urban areas of the district. The residents of villages in the border area are taking the benefit of these centres, he said. Civil Surgeon Dr Bharat Bhushan said regular monitoring and supervision of these AACs was being done by the department and these health centres are well equipped. Information about patients and their treatment is being kept on AAC portals. Doctors from nine Clinics left their jobs in the district and no doctor has expressed his desire to work at the Khemkaran AAC, said sources.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Tarn Taran