AAP activists protest demolition of temple wall near Shivala area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Aam Aadmi Party activists staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner against demolishing the wall of a temple near Shivala.

AAP activist Ankur Gupta said the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the MC had demolished the wall of Radha Krishna Temple on December 31, 2022 without any prior notice. Now, the building inspectors of the MC are again pressing the priest residing in the temple.

Gupta claimed that the family of the priest had been residing there for several years and the MTP wing of the MC had been violating rules. “Without a notice or court order, demolishing the wall of the temple is an act of blasphemy. Today, we staged a protest and also submitted a memorandum to the MC Commissioner,” Gupta.

The MC Commissioner assured the demonstrators to review the issue.