AAP encouraged turncoat culture: Channi

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 15

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress candidate from Jalandhar (Reserve) Lok Sabha constituency, has condemned the AAP leadership for encouraging turncoat culture in elections and said it has learnt no lessons from Jalandhar as Sushil Kumar Rinku, who brought victory to the party before less than a year, has now switched over to some other party, leaving the AAP red-faced.

Channi was in Khair-din-Ke village in Tarn Taran district on Monday. Addressing party workers, Channi said the AAP had not been able to retain the faith of its leaders and workers and was depending on leaders from the other parties at the time of elections. Channi said the state government had failed on all fronts and made only false promises to the people. He alleged that corruption had increased manifold in government offices, illegal mining had increased, schools were sans teachers and hospitals without doctors. He called upon Congress workers to work day and night to ensure the victory of the party at the national level. The workers’ meeting was convened by Karanbir Singh Burj who assured the party leadership of making sincere efforts to bring about victory for the party candidate in the election.

Harminder Singh Gill, district president of the party, also addressed the gathering.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran