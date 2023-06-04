AAP govt biased against Amritsar, says AVM after Nijjar's resignation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

A local NGO claimed that during recent Cabinet reshuffle, instead of inducting local legislator as deputy CM, the representation of city has been completely wiped out. “Acceptance of Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar’s resignation and avoiding Amritsar of any representation in the Punjab Cabinet, is obvious ignorance of the importance of the most prominent city of the state by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The city residents are feeling discriminated after the Cabinet reshuffle, said office-bearers of the Amritsar Vikas Manch after a recent meeting on issue.

“Amritsar is representing Punjab Assembly by very distinguished legislators like Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh and Jeewanjot Kaur. Before joining politics, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh was serving as Inspector General of Punjab Police who had won a respectful reputation of being an efficient professional police officer. Along with other bigwigs of the party, he is also considered to be instrumental in the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. But till date he has been absolutely sidelined. Similarly, Jeewan Jot Kaur, representing the Amritsar East assembly segment had won distinctiveness by defeating Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikramjit Singh Majithia, both highly reputed candidates of their political parties,” said Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of the AVM.

“Gurmit Singh Khudia who defeated Parkash Singh Badal is being honoured by inducting him in the Punjab Cabinet, but Jeewanjot Kaur who created political history has been ignored, disappointing the residents of Amritsar. To raise the genuine demands of city residents, one legislator must be inducted as deputy chief minister in the state cabinet, said Manmohan Singh Brar, patron AVM.

After the resignation of Inderbir Singh Nijjar from the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, and trimming the wings of Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has almost left the Amritsar area politically powerless, which is a clear-cut and obvious discrimination and ignorance of the area by the Aam Aadmi Party bigwigs, said Harjap Singh Aujla, Surinderjit Singh Bittu, Rajwinder Singh Gill and Harwinderpal Singh of the AVM in a joint statement.