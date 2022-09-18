AAP govt failed to check drug menace, illegal mining: SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

SAD leader Talbir Singh Gill on Saturday alleged that the state government led by Bhagwant Mann had miserably failed to curb drug menace and rather led to its manifold increase. He said drugs were being sold openly without any fear of law in the state.

Addressing mediapersons, he said Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar should clear his stand following the arrest of his “close associate” Jaswinder Singh, alias Babbu Garib, by the Assam Police in connection with seizure of over 800-kg ganja.

Gill said AAP had promised to end drug menace within a month after coming into power. He said SAD would raise a voice against rampant drug abuse and miserable failure of the government to curb the menace.

He said it had also failed to nail those involved in illegal sand mining even as the prices of sand were sky rocketing. He said SAD would force the AAP government to fulfil the promises that it made to the people of Punjab before coming to power, including government jobs in every house and monthly stipend for women.